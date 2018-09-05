Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hexagonal Graph Paper
The perfect companion hexagonal graph paper notebook for organic chemistry students and beyond.
This hexagonal graph paper notebook is ideal for chemistry notes, practice, and test prep. Printed on high-quality paper with legible yet non-intrusive lines, each 1/4″ hexagon offers enough room for note-taking, drawing carbon chains, and more. This durable 8″ x 10″ notebook features 128 pages to last through the semester and into the next.
- Book size: 8″x10″
- 128 pages
- 1/4″ hexagons
This notebook can also be used for: role-playing games, mapping, crafting and quilting, architecture, drawing and sketching, and more.
Trade Paperback