Zodiac 500-Piece Puzzle
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Zodiac 500-Piece Puzzle

by

RP Studio

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Kit / ISBN-13: 9780762474622

USD: $20  /  CAD: $26

ON SALE: August 3rd 2021

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Astrology

PAGE COUNT: 32

Kit
Indulge your love of astrology with the Zodiac Puzzle, a deluxe 500-piece puzzle celebrating the twelve signs.
  • 500-piece puzzle: Printed on high-quality stock, this full-color puzzle includes 500 printed pieces that form a beautiful astrological scene. Finished puzzle measures approximately 16 X 20″.
  • Beautiful illustrations of the signs: All twelve zodiac signs (Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces) are represented on this stunning puzzle image.
  • Deluxe case: This puzzle comes housed in a fully-illustrated box (wafer-sealed) for secure storage.
  • Bonus booklet: Flip through an informative, 32-page illustrated booklet (5 X 6″) complete with information on the signs, houses, natal charts, and more astrological essentials.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews