In this insightful call to action, New York Times bestselling author Newt Gingrich explains what is at stake in the 2020 elections — and why Donald Trump must be re-elected.

The 2020 election will be a decisive choice for America. Will the American people choose four more years of President Trump’s focus on economic growth, a foreign and trade policy of putting American interests first, dismantling the deep state, and dramatically reforming the bureaucracies? Or do they reject Trumpism and elect a radical extremist Democrat dedicated to bigger government, globalism, and anti-American values? Not since the election of 1964 has the choice in an election been so stark.





Trump and the American Future by Newt Gingrich will lay out the stakes of the 2020 election and provide a clarion call for all Americans on why it is vital to return President Trump to the White House for a second term. Featuring insights gleaned from the lifetime of experience and access only Newt Gingrich can bring, Trump and the American Future will be crucial reading for every citizen who wants to continue to make America great again.