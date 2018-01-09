The Magic Misfits: The Second Story

From award-winning actor, Neil Patrick Harris, comes the magical second book in the NY Times Bestselling series with even more tricks up its sleeve.





Growing up in an orphanage, Leila was bullied for being different. She turned her hardship into skill by becoming an escape artist–a valuable trait when belonging to a group of magical best friends. But when a famous psychic comes to town, Leila and her pals won’t be able to escape the big mystery heading their way. Whether chasing mad monkeys or banishing ghosts from haunted hotels, these six friends will do their best to keep Mineral Wells safe–but can they still protect themselves in the process?





Join the Magic Misfits as they discover adventure, friendship, and more than a few hidden secrets in this delightful new series. Whether you’re a long-time expert at illusion or simply a new fan of stage magic, hold onto your top hat!









…have more questions? I thought you might. Here’s some answers:





WHERE? A sleepy town in New England. Within the town is a magic shop, run by the friendly but mysterious Dante Vernon–the gang’s caped and top-hatted mentor.





WHO? Carter, who can make things vanish. Leila, who can escape from anything. Theo, who can make things levitate with the aid of his violin bow. Ridley, who can invent anything. And of course twins Olly and Izzy, who can make anyone laugh.





WHY? Because together, these six magical misfits will discover adventure, friendship, and the town’s long-hidden secrets.













(Psst. Hey, you! Yes, YOU! Congratulations on reading this far down. As a reward, I’ll let you in on a little secret… This book isn’t just a book. It’s a treasure trove of secrets and ciphers and codes and even tricks. Keep your eyes peeled and you’ll discover more than just a story–you’ll learn how to make your own magic!)