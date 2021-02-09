The Magic Misfits Complete Collection

The #1 New York Times bestselling Magic Misfits series from acclaimed and wildly popular celebrity Neil Patrick Harris is now available as a boxed set!
Join the Magic Misfits as they discover adventure, friendship, and more than a few hidden secrets in this beautifully designed boxed set, which includes all four books in the unique and always surprising series: The Magic Misfits, The Magic Misfits: The Second Story, The Magic Misfits: The Minor Third, and The Magic Misfits: The Fourth Suit.
Whether you’re a long-time expert at illusion or simply a fan of stage magic, hold on to your top hat!
Praise for The Magic Misfits: The Minor Third:"Series fans will welcome the insight into Theo's life... Illustrations and magic trick tutorials help break up the story's fraught moments as the Misfits puzzle out their latest case and endeavor to save their friendships."—Booklist
Praise for The Magic Misfits: The Second Story:"Acceptance, love, and understanding are at the heart of this novel, which features a diverse cast of child characters...the message that friendship helps children conquer adversity is a welcome one."—Kirkus Reviews
"Harris doles out humor, suspense, and sensitivity in equal measure."—School Library Journal
Praise for The Magic Misfits:
"An earnest message about discovering the magic in the world and finding the family that suits you."—Kirkus Reviews
"A rollicking ride of a magical tale that's wholesomely suspenseful, values friendship, and applauds courage."—School Library Journal
"Neil Patrick Harris' new novel is packed with intrigue, villains, magic and a gang of rag-tag tween-aged protagonists."
—"Here and Now," NPR
"The magic-themed tale reinforces the power of friendship and adventure."—Red Tricycle