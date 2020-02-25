Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Super Saurus Saves Kindergarten
Arnold has a plan.
The evil genius Zorgo-disguised as Mr. Zachary-will never stop him. That’s because Arnold is . . . SUPER SAURUS! No kindergarten in the universe can hold him.
Or can it?
Praise
"Young cleverly makes Arnold's imaginative adventure kid-doable: the Sticky Shoes are smeared with peanut butter, and the Rescue Rocket is a decorated box. Imagination as a coping mechanism equals lots of superpowered fun."—Kirkus Reviews (starred)