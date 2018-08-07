A “wellness visionary who serves up super-food!” (Mark Hyman, MD) shares her tips, secrets, and +100 gluten-free recipes for living a healthy, flexible life–in the kitchen and out.



Whether you’re a parent feeding family of 6 or cooking for 1 or 2, you’re probably busy–really busy–juggling all of life’s obligations. And you probably just want to sit down for a meal of food you truly want–craveable, healthy food that makes you feel as good as it tastes. With more than 100 clean, fresh, gluten-free recipes, Food You Want helps you create healthy, energizing dishes, all while saving time and banishing meal prep stress. With Nealy’s Flexible Flips, you can mix, match, and substitute ingredients. Some Flips health-ify recipes (pizza quiche that tastes just like a real slice of pizza); other Flips transform taste, showing you that healthy can always equal delicious. Have a Flop? No worries–there are Flips for those too.



With Nealy’s flexible, adaptable system you’ll have a simpler recipe for success, both in and out of the kitchen. You can make each meal–and each day–less harried and more enjoyable.

