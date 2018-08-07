Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Nealy Fischer

Nealy Fischer is the founder of The Flexible Chef. Throughout her career as a celebrated wellness entrepreneur and yoga teacher, she’s inspired people to live their most extraordinary lives. Her popular cooking videos have attracted a loyal following and her craveable recipes are regularly featured across print and online media. Together with her husband and four kids, she splits her time between Hong Kong, Israel, and Montana.
