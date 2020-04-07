

The delicious products coming from companies like Beyond Meat, Impossible Burger, and Good Catch mean you don’t have to sacrifice burgers, tacos, and other meaty favorites to eat a plant-based diet.



Plant-Powered Protein offers 125 recipes that use protein alternatives thoughtfully alongside other whole foods and fresh vegetables, bridging the divide between the traditional American comfort food diet and the whole foods plant-based approach. Vegan cookbook expert Nava Atlas recreates your favorites, including Kung Pao Chicken, Carne Asada Fries, BLTs, BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Gnocchi with Sausage and Peppers, Crabless Cakes, Chicken Parm, and dozens of others.



These meals will satisfy staunch meat-lovers, picky eaters, and health-nuts alike. Plus, all of them are easy to prepare–perfect for your weeknight dinner, Sunday brunch, or summer BBQ.

