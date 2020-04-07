Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Nava Atlas
Nava Atlas is the author and illustrator of many vegetarian and vegan cookbooks, most recently Wild About Greens, 5-Ingredient Vegan, and Vegan Express.Read More
In addition to cookbooks, she also produces visual nonfiction books including The Literary Ladies’ Guide to the Writing Life and Secret Recipes for the Modern Wife. Nava is also an active fine artist specializing in limited edition artist’s books and text-driven objects. Her work is shown and collected by museums and universities across the U.S. She lives in the Hudson Valley region of New York, where she lives with her husband and two sons.
In addition to cookbooks, she also produces visual nonfiction books including The Literary Ladies’ Guide to the Writing Life and Secret Recipes for the Modern Wife. Nava is also an active fine artist specializing in limited edition artist’s books and text-driven objects. Her work is shown and collected by museums and universities across the U.S. She lives in the Hudson Valley region of New York, where she lives with her husband and two sons.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use