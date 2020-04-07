Nava Atlas

Nava Atlas is the author and illustrator of many vegetarian and vegan cookbooks, most recently Wild About Greens, 5-Ingredient Vegan, and Vegan Express.

In addition to cookbooks, she also produces visual nonfiction books including The Literary Ladies’ Guide to the Writing Life and Secret Recipes for the Modern Wife. Nava is also an active fine artist specializing in limited edition artist’s books and text-driven objects. Her work is shown and collected by museums and universities across the U.S. She lives in the Hudson Valley region of New York, where she lives with her husband and two sons.

