Girls of Storm and Shadow
In this mesmerizing sequel to the New York Times bestselling Girls of Paper and Fire, Lei and Wren have escaped their oppressive lives in the Hidden Palace, but soon learn that freedom comes with a terrible cost.Read More
Lei, the naive country girl who became a royal courtesan, is now known as the Moonchosen, the commoner who managed to do what no one else could. But slaying the cruel Demon King wasn’t the end of the plan—it’s just the beginning. Now Lei and her warrior love Wren must travel the kingdom to gain support from the far-flung rebel clans. The journey is made even more treacherous thanks to a heavy bounty on Lei’s head, as well as insidious doubts that threaten to tear Lei and Wren apart from within.
Meanwhile, an evil plot to eliminate the rebel uprising is taking shape, fueled by dark magic and vengeance. Will Lei succeed in her quest to overthrow the monarchy and protect her love for Wren, or will she fall victim to the sinister magic that seeks to destroy her?
The explosive Girls of Paper and Fire was named:
– A 10-week New York Times bestseller
– #1 on the Indie Kids Next List
– B&N’s Most Anticipated LGBTQAP Books of 2018
– Buzzfeed’s Books You Need to Pick Up This Fall
– Goodread’s Ultimate Fall YA Reading List
– Shondaland’s Fantasy Novels You Need to Read
– Bookriot’s Must Read Asian Releases
– Bookish’s Most Anticipated YA SFF List
