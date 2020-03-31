Girls of Storm and Shadow

The explosive Girls of Paper and Fire was named:

A 10-week New York Times bestseller

#1 on the Indie Kids Next List

B&N's Most Anticipated LGBTQAP Books of 2018

Buzzfeed's Books You Need to Pick Up This Fall

Goodread's Ultimate Fall YA Reading List

Shondaland's Fantasy Novels You Need to Read

Bookriot's Must Read Asian Releases

Bookish's Most Anticipated YA SFF List

Lei, the naive country girl who became a royal courtesan, is now known as the Moonchosen, the commoner who managed to do what no one else could. But slaying the cruel monarch wasn't the culmination of her destiny — it was just the beginning. Now Lei, with a massive bounty on her head, must travel the kingdom with her warrior love Wren to gain support from the far-flung rebel clans.Meanwhile, a plot to eliminate the rebel uprising is taking shape, fueled by dark magic and vengeance. Will Lei succeed in her quest to overthrow the monarchy, or will she succumb to the sinister magic that seeks to destroy her bond with Wren, and their very lives?