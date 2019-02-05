Mo's Bows: A Young Person's Guide to Start-Up Success

A Young Person’s Guide to Starting Your Own Business Written by a Successful Kidpreneur!



Running a successful business can be hard for anyone, but seventeen-year-old Moziah Bridges has becomes a pro at it. His company, Mo’s Bow’s, is what today’s “kidpreneurs” dream of achieving–a successful business selling a product that one loves and is passionate about. In his book, Mo will share his BOWS of Business: Believe in yourself, take the Opportunity to give back, Work hard/study hard, and have Support from friends and family. He knows there is a Mo’s Bows in every household-kids just need someone to help nurture their talents.



Aimed at young teen readers, Mo’s book will share his journey to success and reveal all the ups and downs and important lessons he learned along the way-as well as provide prescriptive information and tips on how to start your own business and succeed. This will be an inspirational, fun read that will show kids just like Mo how to achieve their dreams. Complete with a foreword by New York Times bestselling author Daymond John, this book is sure to inspire budding young entrepreneurs to achieve their business goals.