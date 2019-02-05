Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moziah Bridges
Moziah Bridges is the seventeen-year-old CEO of Mo’s Bows Bow Ties. He started his bow tie business after appearing on Shark Tank when he was just nine years old. His bow ties have been carried in Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus, and on Home Shopping Network. He’s created bow ties for the NBA and for President Obama and was named one of Time Magazine‘s 30 Most Influential Teens and Fortune‘s 18 under 18. He lives and works in Memphis, Tennessee.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Mo's Bows: A Young Person's Guide to Startup Success
A Young Person's Guide to Starting Your Own Business Written by a Successful Kidpreneur! Running a successful business can be hard for anyone, but seventeen-year-old…