Moziah Bridges

Moziah Bridges is the seventeen-year-old CEO of Mo’s Bows Bow Ties. He started his bow tie business after appearing on Shark Tank when he was just nine years old. His bow ties have been carried in Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus, and on Home Shopping Network. He’s created bow ties for the NBA and for President Obama and was named one of Time Magazine‘s 30 Most Influential Teens and Fortune‘s 18 under 18. He lives and works in Memphis, Tennessee.