Mom Rage
Mom Rage

The Everyday Crisis of Modern Motherhood

by Minna Dubin

On Sale

Sep 19, 2023

Page Count

272 Pages

Seal Press

ISBN-13

9781541601314

Genre

Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Parenting / Motherhood

Description

A frank, feminist examination of the hidden crisis of rage facing American mothers—and how we can fix it 

Mothers aren’t supposed to be angry. Still, Minna Dubin was an angry mom: exhausted by the grueling, thankless work of full-time parenting and feeling her career slip away, she would find herself screaming at her child or exploding at her husband. 

When Dubin pushed past her shame and talked with other mothers about how she was feeling, she realized that she was far from alone. Mom Rage is Dubin’s groundbreaking work of reportage about an unspoken crisis of anger sweeping the country—and the world. She finds that while a specific instance of rage might be triggered by something as simple as a child who won’t tie her shoes, the roots of the anger go far deeper, from the unequal burden of childcare shouldered by moms to the flattening of women’s identities once they have kids. Drawing on insights from moms across the spectrum of race, sexual orientation, and class, she offers practical tools to help readers disarm their rage in the moment, while never losing sight of the broader social change we need to stop raging for good. 

What's Inside

