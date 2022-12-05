Minna Dubin is a writer whose work has appeared in The New York Times, Parents, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Huffington Post, Romper and SF Weekly. Her artwork on motherhood has been exhibited at the San Francisco Public Library, The Museum of Motherhood, and the Mom Egg Review, including her public art project #MomLists. She has appeared on Good Morning America, MSNBC Live and beyond to discuss the issue of mom rage. She lives in Berkeley, California.