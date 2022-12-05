Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Shopping Cart
Minna Dubin
Minna Dubin is a writer whose work has appeared in The New York Times, Parents, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Huffington Post, Romper and SF Weekly. Her artwork on motherhood has been exhibited at the San Francisco Public Library, The Museum of Motherhood, and the Mom Egg Review, including her public art project #MomLists. She has appeared on Good Morning America, MSNBC Live and beyond to discuss the issue of mom rage. She lives in Berkeley, California.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use