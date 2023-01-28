Named a Best Gift Book for Gardeners by The New York Times Book Review, Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Seattle Times, Domino magazine, and Goop.



The team behind the inspirational design sites Gardenista.com and Remodelista.com presents an all-in-one manual for making your outdoor space as welcoming as your living room. Tour personality-filled gardens around the world and re-create the looks with no-fail planting palettes. Find hundreds of design tips and easy DIYs, editors’ picks of 100 classic (and stylish) objects, a landscaping primer with tips from pros, over 200 resources, and so much more.



