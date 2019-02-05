Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Noodle Soup Oracle

The Noodle Soup Oracle

Hundreds of Possibilities for the World's Favorite Comfort Food

by

This isn’t your traditional noodle soup cookbook. It’s a mix-and-match guide to building the dish you want to eat.

First, you’ll choose your noodle. Next, pick your soup, whether it’s a broth from scratch or one that starts from a box or can. Finally, decide on the proteins, vegetables, and flourishes that will give your bowl color and character-the Oracle will show you the best way to prep nearly any topping you can dream up.

Within these pages, you’ll find tried-and-true flavor combinations and start-to-finish bowl recipes, but they’re here to entice and inspire, not constrain. Add to them, subtract from them, and shatter the boundaries between ramen, saimin, and pho.

Read More

Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Regional & Ethnic / Asian

On Sale: October 8th 2019

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 208

ISBN-13: 9780762464586

Running Press Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews