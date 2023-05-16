INTRODUCTION

A map of the world would look very different if instead of marking political borders we outlined regions based upon food and culture. Spain, Great Britain, India—all would look dramatically different, but of all the countries in the world, the one that might look the most profoundly different is present-day China.

Three-fifths of the land area we now call China is historically the home of people who are not ethnically Chinese. Tibet, for example, was once a Himalayan nation almost equal in size to China. Similarly, the Silk Road region of the far west (present-day Xinjiang), now home to the Uighurs, as well as to Tajiks, Kazakhs, Tuvans, Tatars, Mongols, and Kirghiz, has often been outside China’s control, sometimes united, sometimes fragmented into small fiefdoms. Mongols, whose culture is now split between two countries, had at one time the most powerful army in the world. And in the mountainous southwest, particularly in the provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou (which are culturally more closely related to neighboring Southeast Asia than to China), there is a greater diversity of people and cultures than in almost any other place in the world.

In this book our aim is to draw a new map of China, a food map that focuses on the outlying regions of present-day China, an area we refer to as “beyond the Great Wall.” and on the peoples who live there. Beyond the Great Wall is a metaphorical term that alludes to the historic attitude of the Han Chinese toward anyone not culturally Chinese, including people of other cultures who live within the borders of China—those the Han Chinese traditionally regarded as uncivilized or barbarian.

We’ve traveled many times in these regions. In fact, it was in Tibet that we first met each other, in 1985. Long before, even as children, both of us had been fascinated by all the different regions beyond the Great Wall. We’d read about Tibet, its nomads and pilgrims, its rich religious history and culture, and about the mighty rivers that rise in Tibet and flow out in four directions. We’d read about Chinese Central Asia, about the old Silk Road and Marco Polo, and about the early explorers who set out across the Takla Makan Desert. We’d read about the Mongolian steppe and about Genghis Khan and his conquering Mongol army. These were places that easily filled the imagination: intensely blue skies, snow-capped mountains, camel caravans, and welcoming oases.

China opened its borders in the early 1980s, and so, separately and together, we traveled widely beyond the Great Wall over the course of the decade (travels we write about in the early chapters of this book). However, once other projects intervened, we spent little time here for six or seven years.

When we first began this project, we couldn’t wait to start traveling, to revisit many of the places we loved, and to go farther afield. In our minds we could already taste the handmade noodles and tandoor flatbreads of the Uighur oases, and the Hami melons and grapes, the cumin-scented lamb kebabs, and the sun-drenched tomatoes and peppers. We could already smell the unbelievably crisp high-altitude air of Tibet and see our way across miles of open land with a deep blue sky above. In our minds we were already sitting cross-legged on the floor in traditional Dai bamboo houses in far southern Yunnan, eating sticky rice with our hands and dipping it into fiery-hot sauces.

But in 2005, on our first two solo trips to China for this book, neither of us was at all prepared for what we found. We were caught completely by surprise. We’d heard all the news about the world’s fastest-growing economy. We’d talked with fellow travelers about China’s rapid changes. We’d seen documentaries and read books. But still we were unprepared. China in the twenty-first century was completely different from the China we’d first encountered in the early 1980s.

We realized that we were witnessing the most dramatic social and economic change in the shortest amount of time that we had ever seen. China felt like a raging river, swollen with floodwaters, running fast and furious. On one hand it was mesmerizing, and on the other hand frightening. Because our aim was to look, as much and as often as we could, through the eyes of people living on the periphery, outside central China, what we saw was alarming.

The economic prosperity in China is wildly uneven, and it’s non-Han China that is most frequently on the short end. Mass migrations of people from densely populated regions of central China to the more sparsely populated areas of Tibet and Xinjiang have the potential to completely overwhelm local culture.

To give a sense of all this change, we have arranged many of the “story” portions of this book in chronological order, beginning with Naomi’s first trip to mainland China in the summer of 1980 (called, “Summer 1980”) and continuing with travels up to the present day. We hope that by arranging the stories in this way we can better illustrate just how dramatic the changes are beyond the Great Wall, not only in culture but obviously, too, in food. Each chapter concludes with a profile of a particular people (“The Uighur People,” “The Tibetan People,” and so on). Of course there isn’t room enough to profile everyone, but we hope this gives some idea of the great diversity of peoples who live beyond the Great Wall. Also, for the first time, we’ve included an “ N ” or a “ J ” at the end of those stories where it seems important to distinguish who is writing.

This is a cookbook, not a thesis, but it is probably the most outwardly “political” cookbook we will ever write (though we think of all our cookbooks, and a great many other cookbooks that we most admire, as inherently political). When it comes to food and cooking, China is a very remarkable place. The diversity, the ingenuity, the resourcefulness, the incredible depth of history, tradition, and culture—all of these things make food in China, and eating in China, one of life’s great pleasures. But just as food in Spain is not only the food of Madrid or Barcelona, the food of China is much more than the food of Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. From Tibet to Xinjiang, from Inner Mongolia to Yunnan, food has traveled back and forth across this region, has cross-fertilized, for centuries.

And it’s never been traveling faster than now.

This book is about not only the food of people living in the regions beyond the Great Wall, but also cultural survival and the preservation of food and culture in smaller societies faced with the impact of a giant at the doorstep.

THE LAND

Geographically, China is astonishingly like the United States, two big countries with extremely varied landscapes. If you slid one around the globe, it would fit almost perfectly on top of the other. They’re like twins, nearly identical in area and latitude, with a densely populated eastern coast and a western region that is relatively arid. The northern areas of China, like those of the United States, are cold in winter and hot in summer; the southern areas are semitropical, with hot, humid summers.

There is, however, one major geographic difference between the two countries: China has only one coast, the east coast, and the country’s population and prosperity trail off westward. It’s as if the United States ended at Nevada and Arizona instead of at California and the rest of the prosperous West Coast.

The population, wealth, and agricultural fertility of China are concentrated in the east, an area that extends inland from the coast about 800 miles (a little more than the distance from Washington, D.C., to St. Louis). This is the heartland of China, where Chinese culture arose and flourished and where the population is overwhelmingly Han Chinese. (In this book, we call it central China.)

Lying outside central China are the areas of the country that we think of as “beyond the Great Wall.” They’re traditionally home to non-Han peoples of many distinctive cultures, shaped in no small part by their unique physical environments.

Starting in the southern border areas are the provinces of Guangxi, Guizhou, and Yunnan, where the terrain is mountainous, with subtropical vegetation, steep-sided river valleys, and a monsoon climate that brings heavy rainfall in the summer months. The abundant rainfall and mild climate make rice a rewarding crop almost everywhere here, and also result in an abundance of fruit and a year-round growing season for vegetables. Many different ethnic groups live in these valleys, quite isolated from one another until recently.

In northwestern Yunnan and in western Sichuan provinces, historically Tibetan areas, the terrain gets even more mountainous and elevations greater, finally merging into the Tibetan plateau. Major rivers, including the Salween, Yangtze, and Mekong, flow south through the mountains, cutting deep valleys. Here some places are wooded, with ample rainfall, while others get very little rain, so that very few crops can be grown unless there is a nearby stream or river to provide water. People live by herding livestock and cultivating hardy crops such as barley and potatoes.

Tibet is about 1,000 miles wide from east to west (about the same as the distance from Hong Kong to Tibet’s eastern border). In central Tibet, there are high uplands, cut by occasional fertile valleys. The most striking of these is the wide valley of the Brahmaputra River (called the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet). The river flows due east across Tibet, along the northern edge of the Himalaya, until it turns south, cutting through the mountains, to reach Assam in India. In Tibet, settlements and farms are usually in the valleys, at elevations over 11,000 feet. Villages were traditionally built at the base of the hills for defensive reasons and to avoid using arable land. Winters are very cold and dry; summers are moderately warm, with occasional monsoon rainfall that penetrates the Himalaya from the south. Farther west, the elevation of the Tibetan plateau increases to about 15,000 feet. Most of the sparse population of western Tibet consists of nomads who move with their herds of yaks and goats from grazing ground to grazing ground.

The Tibetan plateau is bordered on the north by the Kunlun Mountains. North of them lie the vast Tarim Basin and the Takla Makan Desert, one of the world’s largest desert areas, with fertile agricultural oases at intervals around its northern and southern edges. (The routes linking these oases to central China and to the countries to the west are now collectively referred to as the Silk Road or Silk Routes.) The desert is mostly sand, trackless and thankless. Small rivers flow in and peter out; no water flows out. It’s a “vast drainageless basin,” as Aurel Stein, a great explorer of the region, described it. The desert itself lies inside the largest province in China, Xinjiang. In the Takla Makan, temperatures in winter can drop to zero degrees Fahrenheit, while in summer they can reach over 100 degrees.

The eastern edge of the Tarim Basin is in Qinghai province, which rises to higher elevations as it meets the Tibetan plateau. Qinghai means “blue lake” in Mandarin; it’s also the Chinese name of the huge saline lake called the Koko Nor (“blue lake” in Mongolian) in northern Qinghai.

The western rim of the Tarim Basin is framed by the Pamir Mountains, where temperatures are extreme and winds often brutal. Herders and seminomadic agriculturalists eke out a living at higher elevations, and there is a little cultivation in the valley floors. The tallest mountains here are over 20,000 feet, and in the wide U-shaped valleys, yaks and goats graze on the tough summer grasses.

Along the northwestern edge of the Tarim Basin is an east-west range of snow mountains called the Tian Shan, or “Celestial Mountains.” They divide the Tarim from another dry basin to the north, the Dzungaria. It’s a wide, flat area of salt marshes and grasslands, rimmed by hills and mountains, most notably the Altai Mountains, which mark the border with Russia and Mongolia. The winters here are harsh and start early. By the third week in September, the leaves are already turning.

East of the Dzungarian Basin is the biggest desert of all, the Gobi. Most of it lies in the country of Mongolia, but some is within the borders of the Chinese province of Inner Mongolia, a vast inland plateau. Here again, temperatures are extremely cold in winter and hot in summer. There are few trees in most of Inner Mongolia. Where there is enough moisture to support vegetation, there are vast grasslands, though the grass is green and fresh only from mid-June until early September. Apart from some rolling hills and the occasional streambed, the terrain is relatively flat, giving no shelter from the frequent strong winds.

A landscape in which only the hardy and resourceful can survive, Inner Mongolia was traditionally home to only nomads. Over the last few hundred years, Han farmers have moved in to plow the grasslands and grow crops. In the modern era, mining companies and others bent on exploiting and extracting the area’s rich mineral resources have created open-pit mines, and towns and cities for those who work them.

A SHORT GUIDE TO PRONUNCIATION AND PLACE-NAMES In this book most place-names are given in the modern standard Chinese form, the Pinyin alphabet that is used in China for transcribing words and names (see note). The Pinyin phonetic alphabet is made up of the twenty-six letters of the English alphabet, but uses some of them differently. The most difficult of these letters and letter combinations for English speakers are listed here. CONSONANTS “ X ” Used to represent a slightly sibilant “s” sound. The city of Xi’an is pronounced roughly “see-an”; the large western province of Xinjiang is pronounced “sin-jiang”; and the city of Xining is pronounced “si-ning.” “ Q ” Used to represent a lightly sounded “ch,” as in “children.” The landlocked province called Qinghai is pronounced “ching-high”; and the capital of Xinjiang, Urumqi, is pronounced “oo-room-chee.” “ C ” Used to represent a “ts” sound. The Lancang, the Chinese name for the Mekong River, is pronounced “lan-tsang.” “ Z ” Used to represent a “dz” sound. The large river that rises in northeastern Tibet and flows through central China—often written as Yangtze in English—is written “Yangze” in Pinyin, and pronounced “yang-dze.” “ ZH ” Used to represent a “dj” sound, a rather heavy sounding “j.” The city of Lanzhou, in Gansu, is pronounced “lan-djoh” and the Dong village of Zhaoxing is “djow-sing.” VOWEL COMBINATIONS “ AI ” Used for the long “i” sound, as in “hi.” The mountains in northern Xinjiang, the Altai, are pronounced “all-tie”; the town of Hailar in Inner Mongolia is pronounced “high-lar”; the name of the Dai people is pronounced “die.” “ AO ” Used for the sound “ow” as in “cow”; thus Zhaoxing is “djow-sing”; and the name of the people known in China as Miao is pronounced “mee-ow.” “ EI ” Used for the long “a” sound, as in “bay”; thus Beijing is “bay-jing.” “ OU ” Used for the sound “oh”; thus Lanzhou is “lan-djoh” and the province of Guizhou is “gway-djoh.” “ UI ” Used to represent the sound “way”; so the name of the people known as Hui is pronounced “hway” and Guizhou is “gway-djoh.” The exception is the name of the Uighur people, which is pronounced “wee-gur.” NOTE: The exceptions to our use of Pinyin transcriptions are place-names in Tibet. We give those in the spelling that is more familiar to English speakers, and that tends to be those used by Tibetans abroad. Thus we refer to the towns of Gyantse and Shigatse rather than the Pinyin Gyanze and Xigazê; to the Yarlung Tsangpo (the name of the Brahmaputra River in Tibet) rather than the Yarlung Zangbo. In addition, we use the name Tibet for the area that is referred to in Mandarin as Xizang (pronounced “see-dzang” and meaning western treasure), and the name Tibetan for people referred to in Mandarin as “zang-zu” (pronounced “dzang-dzu”).

THE PEOPLE

Most (about 92 percent) of the one and a half billion people who live in the People’s Republic of China are ethnically Chinese, Han Chinese, and most of them live in central China, along the densely populated eastern seaboard, an area roughly the size of the East Coast of the United States to the Mississippi River, about a third of the total area of China.

Chinese culture first evolved here in the fertile area between the Yellow and Yangtze Rivers, more than 3,000 years ago. As the Chinese developed sophisticated methods for managing their flooding rivers and irrigating agricultural land, their agricultural wealth increased, permitting the development of large cities such as the ancient capital Chang’an (now the city of Xi’an). Other inventions included paper, a sophisticated writing system, and an elite educational system, as well as gunpowder, porcelain, and silk. Over time, as the population of central China grew and prospered, the Han gradually expanded south of the Yangtze River and north of the Yellow River, as well as westward into what is present-day Sichuan province.

Beyond the relatively homogenous Han-populated area of central China lie the regions “beyond the Great Wall.” Here live people of many different cultures and ethnicities: Tibetans, Mongols, Uighurs, Miao, Hui, Dong, Yi, Dai, and others.

These groups have had complex relationships with the Han Chinese over the centuries. Some conquered China (Mongols, Tibetans, Manchus). Some have historically been quite independent of China (Yi, Miao, Hani), some have become relatively assimilated (Manchu, Zhuang), and others (Tibetans, Uighurs) have remained astonishingly distinct.

These days the descendants of all of these cultures are citizens of the People’s Republic of China. The five stars on the flag of China represent the country’s five major peoples: Han, Tibetan, Mongol, Manchu, and Muslim (a term that encompasses the Uighurs and the Hui). The Han dominate: they are the majority by far, with all non-Han labeled “minority peoples” by the Beijing authorities. There are some fifty-five officially designated minority peoples in China, who currently make up about 8 percent of the population, or about 125 million people.

To Westerners, the most familiar of these non-Han peoples are probably the Tibetans. In the seventh century, starting in central Tibet, not far from Lhasa, the Tibetans were united under King Songtsen Gampo, whose army conquered what is now Xinjiang, and parts of Ladakh (in India) and expanded Tibet’s borders north and east in the eighth century, at one time holding the Chinese capital of Chang’an. Tibet became Buddhist and developed a written language. The Tibetan empire lasted for about two centuries. The country then fragmented into smaller areas. It was conquered by the Mongols under Genghis Khan in 1207. A later Mongol khan adopted Tibetan Buddhism, and Kublai Khan (1215–1294) became a great Buddhist patron, creating an important link between the two cultures that still exists. After the Mongols lost power in the fourteenth century, Tibet regained its independence but was again fragmented, this time under the control of various monasteries, centers of Buddhist learning and of economic power. In the seventeenth century, a strong central authority took control of Tibet, a reformed monastic sect (the Gelug or Yellow Hat sect) led by the Dalai Lama. Until the twentieth century, Tibet remained relatively autonomous, with a feudal-type economy and culture centered around the large monasteries, ruled from the center (Lhasa) by a succession of Dalai Lamas or regents.

After the Maoists took control of central China in 1949, the Chinese government embarked on a conquest of the areas beyond the Great Wall, including Tibet and the western desert areas. The following year, the Chinese army conquered the eastern Tibetan regions of Kham and Amdo and assimilated them into the Chinese provinces of Sichuan, Qinghai, and Gansu. In 1959, the fourteenth Dalai Lama fled from Lhasa to India, and the Chinese took complete control of central and western Tibet.

Originally a loose collection of nomadic tribes, the Mongols came to play a pivotal role in the history of China and the rest of Asia. In the early thirteenth century, Genghis Khan led his small nomad tribe to dominance and then fought and eventually obtained the allegiance of the rest of the Mongol tribes. The highly mobile Mongol army, all on horseback, moved out to conquer neighboring lands. Genghis Khan’s army subdued what are now Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Xinjiang, and Tibet. His sons and grandsons conquered most of Russia and the area around the Caspian Sea, Iran, Afghanistan, and Iraq, then Turkey and Syria. They also conquered central China, as well as territories to the south in Yunnan, and down into present-day Burma.

Kublai Khan, Genghis Khan’s grandson, founded a new dynasty, the Yuan, that ruled the Chinese empire for about a century, from 1280 to 1368. During his rule, as mentioned above, the Mongols converted to Tibetan-style Buddhism. With the defeat of the Yuan Dynasty by the Chinese Ming Dynasty (1368–1644), Han Chinese culture reasserted its dominance, and the Mongols retreated to their homeland. They continued to form political and military alliances from time to time but were never again a great power. Over the centuries, Han settlers gradually moved into Inner Mongolia and encroached on the grasslands, tilling the soil and building settlements.

Because of a longtime trickle of migrants from other parts of China, the population of Inner Mongolia has less than 20 percent people of Mongol descent. Many of the Mongols there live in towns and cities, but some do still live on the grasslands in gers (dome-shaped wool tents), their flocks of horses, cattle, or sheep grazing nearby. In northern Xinjiang, and in scattered places in Qinghai and Yunnan, there are also pockets of Mongols. Their ancestry goes back to the invading Mongol armies of the thirteenth century.

The history of the western desert and mountains, an area often referred to as Chinese Turkestan, or Chinese Central Asia, and now Xinjiang province, is complicated, a story of invaders and local wars. The majority population in the oases around the Takla Makan Desert is Uighur (pronounced “wee-gur”).

The Uighurs are a Turkic-speaking people (like the Uzbeks, Kirghiz, and Kazakhs) who were originally nomads from the steppes of what is now Mongolia. They moved west, but, unlike other Turkic-speaking peoples, they became settled farmers in the oases and developed a sophisticated, literate culture. In the ninth century, the Uighurs controlled the whole of the Takla Makan Desert region. They were conquered by the Mongols in the thirteenth century, in the latter’s sweep westward.

Like Samarkand or Venice, though to a lesser degree, the oasis settlements became wealthy because of the trade along the Silk Road, the network of caravan routes that linked China with Persia, India, the Mediterranean, and Europe. The oases were home to many different people—Arabs, Persians, and others, including some Europeans—drawn there by trade. Trade along the Silk Road flourished from the twelfth century until the fifteenth, when the trade shifted to sea routes (less subject to brigands and political problems). The oasis towns fell into relative obscurity, becoming isolated outposts fought over by local warlords and rarely controlled by any central authority.

The Uighurs are still agriculturalists and businesspeople. In recent years, they have become known as entrepreneurs in the cities of central China, selling everything from kebabs and flatbreads to silks and other valuables from Xinjiang.