Michele Humes

Michele Humes is a writer and an artist. Her wide-ranging experience in the food world has included stints as a line cook, a food stylist, a culinary illustrator, a constructor of food-themed crosswords, and a journalist-her writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, and The Atlantic, among other places. She lives, cooks, and paints in Brooklyn, New York. The Noodle Soup Oracle is her first book.

