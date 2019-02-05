Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Michele Humes
Michele Humes is a writer and an artist. Her wide-ranging experience in the food world has included stints as a line cook, a food stylist, a culinary illustrator, a constructor of food-themed crosswords, and a journalist-her writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, and The Atlantic, among other places. She lives, cooks, and paints in Brooklyn, New York. The Noodle Soup Oracle is her first book.Read More
By the Author
The Noodle Soup Oracle
This isn't your traditional noodle soup cookbook. It's a mix-and-match guide to building the dish you want to eat.First, you'll choose your noodle. Next, pick…