Ernestine, Catastrophe Queen





In this tantalizing mystery that’s “filled with laugh out loud moments” and “reads like a middle-grade version of the movie Clue”, Ernestine is the smart, spunky, and fearless Nancy Drew for today’s young readers!





When a series of suspicious accidents befalls the wealthy residents of the retired artists’ home where she works, Ernestine is determined to piece together clues to find the real culprit. She suspects it might be a zombie, but maybe greedy relatives can be just as scary!





“Catastrophe has never been so much fun!”