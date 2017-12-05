Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Merrill Wyatt
Merrill Wyatt lives in Toledo, Ohio, with her husband, daughter, three cats, and a hamster who might possibly be an immortal magician. She spent far too much of her childhood wandering around cemeteries and old Victorian homes. A middle-school technology teacher, she is dollphobic, donut-obsessed, and owns too many pairs of shoes.
By the Author
Ernestine, Catastrophe Queen
We all know and love Ramona, Matilda, and Harriet the Spy. Now meet Ernestine.In this tantalizing mystery that's "filled with laugh out loud moments" and…