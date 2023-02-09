Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Knitting Modular Shawls, Wraps, and Stoles
Knitting Modular Shawls, Wraps, and Stoles

An Easy, Innovative Technique for Creating Custom Designs, with 185 Stitch Patterns

by Melissa Leapman

Dec 25, 2018

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781612129976

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Needlework / Knitting

Description

Noted designer Melissa Leapman has developed an innovative technique that promises hundreds of beautiful shawl design options in Knitting Modular Shawls, Wraps, and Stoles!

Beginning with a simple triangular wedge, Leapman shows how multiple knit triangles can be joined together to create square, rectangular, trapezoidal, and semicircular shapes. Her easy and customizable technique offers knitters of all levels endless flexibility in design and yarn choices. Charted patterns for 185 different stitches allow readers to select their favorite embellishment for the main fabric of their shawl. Colorful photographs of 20 of Leapman’s original designs illustrate the creative potential of this technique.

What's Inside

