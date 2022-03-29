A new, necessary integrative approach and practical guide to living with all long illness (autoimmune disease, chronic pain, inflammation, COVID-19, and more), from two UCSF doctors



In 2020, a surge of long haul COVID-19 patients came to Drs. Jobson and Morgan's clinics and one thing was clear to them: We have seen this before. The pattern was strikingly similar to other long conditions: fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, chronic pain, post‑infectious syndromes, and autoimmune diseases. And that is because long illnesses manifest in similar ways. They follow patterns in the body as the result of inflammation, trauma, and toxic stress.



Whether its chronic pain or COVID-19 or any of the myriad conditions that require long-term maintenance, people with long illnesses have long been invalidated by a lack of assistance and care. The public health crisis of long COVID-19 highlighted these inequities. Drs. Jobson and Morgan are on the front lines of research and treatment at UCSF; they have developed an integrative program that goes beyond conventional medicine, which struggles to understand long illness. Their approach uses evidence‑based integrative medicine that addresses the whole person: body, mind, and spirit. Not only do they legitimizing long illness, they offer an unparalleled, holistic approach to haling.



Drs. Jobson and Morgan empower readers by giving them expansive, accessible recovery tools: from cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), traditional eastern medicine, and mindfulness practices, to emerging therapies, self‑healing techniques, and cutting‑edge research. They also offer support and validation, with survivor stories and places to journal and process woven throughout for an interactive healing exercise. By the end of this book, readers will be equipped with data, self‑knowledge, and integrative medicine skills‑‑the ingredients that accelerate healing from within.