The Miracle Ball Method, Revised Edition
The Miracle Ball Method, Revised Edition

Relieve Your Pain, Reshape Your Body, Reduce Your Stress

by Elaine Petrone

Description

Break the cycle of pain with the Miracle Ball Method.

"After taking just one of Elaine’s ball therapy classes, I was asymptomatic for the first time in 15 years. I now recommend it to all of my patients."–– Fred Jones, D.C., Sunshine Chiropractic and Wellness, Merrick, NY

The Miracle Ball Method is a revolutionary program designed to help relieve your pain, reshape your body, and reduce your stress. Using controlled breathing, two squishy balls, and simple exercises of rolling and rotating, you can learn to heal everything from a bad knee to a stressed-out back.
 
Made out of nontoxic PVC vinyl, the balls are sized to tuck under strategic parts of your body. Like magnets, they actually draw out pain and tension.
 
Includes:
  • Two durable Miracle Balls
  • 176-page illustrated book with 30 exercises
  • Features routines for pain relief, reduced anxiety, and better sleep 

What's Inside

“This is the book that could change your body and the way you live your life…Go get this book and start enjoying your life!”

Fit Magazine

“Place the deceptively simple Miracle Ball under a trouble spot and sink into—aches actually melt away.”

Self

“Offers a no-impact routine.”

Parade

“You’ll ease the pain and tension of injuries and alleviate soreness and stiffness in muscles and joints.”

Fitness 

 
“Elaine’s method greatly relaxes my tight neck muscles and helps to elongate the spine. I highly recommend it.”

––Christine M. Metz, M.D., Internal Medicine, Gilmore Memorial Hospital, Armory, MS

“My patients have seen great results. I love it myself; I gave the balls to my husband, and he has finally stopped complaining about his back pain.” 


–Sally Garhart, M.D., Occupational and Internal Medicine, Bedford Occupational and Acute Care, Bedford, NH
“After taking just one of Elaine’s ball therapy classes, I was asymptomatic for the first time in 15 years. I now recommend it to all of my patients.” 

–– Fred Jones, D.C., Sunshine Chiropractic and Wellness, Merrick, NY
“I highly recommend Elaine’s method to relieve back pain caused by stress and tension. My patients find it very helpful for self-management of their symptoms.” 

––Janet Freedman, M.D., Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, The Rehabilitation Center of Southwestern Connecticut at Stamford Hospital, Stamford, CT
 
