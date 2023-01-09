Free shipping on orders $35+

Elaine Petrone

Elaine Petrone developed her Miracle Ball method out of her own experiences with chronic pain. In addition to her books, she’s written for and been featured in Fitness, Vogue, Woman’s Day, Glamour, Redbook, Self, Elle, Town & Country, and Harper’s Bazaar.  She has consulted Fortune 500 companies in stress and pain management as well as appeared on nationally syndicated television shows for Fox News, Lifetime, NBC and ABC news.  With over 30 years of experience, Elaine teaches regularly at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut, and trains students at hospitals and healing centers across the country. She lives in southern Connecticut. Her website is http://www.miracleballmethod.com.
 
 
 
 
