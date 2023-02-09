Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
The Miracle Ball Method, Revised Edition
Relieve Your Pain, Reshape Your Body, Reduce Your Stress
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 15, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
"After taking just one of Elaine’s ball therapy classes, I was asymptomatic for the first time in 15 years. I now recommend it to all of my patients."–– Fred Jones, D.C., Sunshine Chiropractic and Wellness, Merrick, NY
The Miracle Ball Method is a revolutionary program designed to help relieve your pain, reshape your body, and reduce your stress. Using controlled breathing, two squishy balls, and simple exercises of rolling and rotating, you can learn to heal everything from a bad knee to a stressed-out back.
Made out of nontoxic PVC vinyl, the balls are sized to tuck under strategic parts of your body. Like magnets, they actually draw out pain and tension.
Includes:
- Two durable Miracle Balls
- 176-page illustrated book with 30 exercises
- Features routines for pain relief, reduced anxiety, and better sleep
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“This is the book that could change your body and the way you live your life…Go get this book and start enjoying your life!”
—Fit Magazine
“Place the deceptively simple Miracle Ball under a trouble spot and sink into—aches actually melt away.”
—Self
“Offers a no-impact routine.”
—Parade
“You’ll ease the pain and tension of injuries and alleviate soreness and stiffness in muscles and joints.”
—Fitness
––Christine M. Metz, M.D., Internal Medicine, Gilmore Memorial Hospital, Armory, MS
“My patients have seen great results. I love it myself; I gave the balls to my husband, and he has finally stopped complaining about his back pain.”
–Sally Garhart, M.D., Occupational and Internal Medicine, Bedford Occupational and Acute Care, Bedford, NH
–– Fred Jones, D.C., Sunshine Chiropractic and Wellness, Merrick, NY
––Janet Freedman, M.D., Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, The Rehabilitation Center of Southwestern Connecticut at Stamford Hospital, Stamford, CT