Meghan Jobson, MD, PhD

Dr. Juliet Morgan is an integrative neuropsychiatrist at the University of California, San Francisco. Radical in the world of conventional medicine, Dr. Morgan takes a whole-brain approach to treating her patients. She specializes in both the anatomic “hardware” and the emotional “software” of the brain. Dr. Morgan graduated from Duke University, and from medical school at Baylor College of Medicine. She has received numerous awards for her academic achievements, leadership, and humanism. Dr. Morgan is completing additional certifications in psychiatry and integrative medicine. She teaches neuropsychiatry to medical students and residents. In her clinical work, she uses integrative medicine, psychotherapy, conventional medicine, mindfulness, and culinary medicine. Dr. Morgan believes in listening deeply to her patients and cultivating their strength to heal from within.



Dr. Meghan Jobson is an internist with specialized training in integrative and palliative medicine. She is also a neuroscientist and a practicing movement instructor. Dr. Jobson has a personal connection to this work, as a person who survives and thrives with a chronic long illness. In her clinical work she combines her diverse training in exercise and movement, nutrition, conventional medicine, neuroscience, and integrative medicine. With these interwoven techniques, she creates custom approaches to improving and maintaining the quality of life of her patients. She earned her PhD in Neuroscience from the University of Utah and her medical degree from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She is a recipient of the Leonard Toy Humanism in Medicine Award from the Gold Humanism Honor Society. Her areas of interest include disability justice, social determinants of health, and the effects of exercise and nutrition on chronic and serious illness. She has published in numerous peer reviewed journals.



They live in San Francisco, CA.