Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

And Now We Have Everything

And Now We Have Everything

On Motherhood Before I Was Ready

by

Selected as One of the Best Books of the Year by: National Public Radio, Esquire, Bustle, Refinery29, Thrillist, Electric Literature, Powell’s, Autostraddle, BookRiot, Women.com
“Smart, funny, and true in all the best ways, this book made me ache with recognition.” — Cheryl Strayed

A raw, funny, and fiercely honest account of becoming a mother before feeling like a grown up.

When Meaghan O’Connell got accidentally pregnant in her twenties and decided to keep the baby, she realized that the book she needed — a brutally honest, agenda-free reckoning with the emotional and existential impact of motherhood — didn’t exist. So she decided to write it herself.

And Now We Have Everything is O’Connell’s exploration of the cataclysmic, impossible-to-prepare-for experience of becoming a mother. With her dark humor and hair-trigger B.S. detector, O’Connell addresses the pervasive imposter syndrome that comes with unplanned pregnancy, the fantasies of a “natural” birth experience that erode maternal self-esteem, post-partum body and sex issues, and the fascinating strangeness of stepping into a new, not-yet-comfortable identity.

Channeling fears and anxieties that are still taboo and often unspoken, And Now We Have Everything is an unflinchingly frank, funny, and visceral motherhood story for our times, about having a baby and staying, for better or worse, exactly yourself.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Women

On Sale: April 10th 2018

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9780316393836

Little Brown and Company Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy