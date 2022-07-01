The Negroni Poster (Exclusive Limited Edition)

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 13, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

According to legend, Count Camillo Negroni asked his bartender in Florence to stiffen an Americano by replacing the soda water with gin. The world never looked back. With its cosmically simple 1:1:1 ratio, its balance of bitter and sweet, its pleasant kick, its aura of sophistication, the Negroni has bewitched cocktail lovers ever since. Celebrate cocktail perfection with this beautiful full-color poster, featuring the cover image of Matt Hranek’s The Negroni, measuring 20" x 24" and gorgeously printed on heavy matte paper.