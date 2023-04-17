Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>
The Culture
The Drawings
Description
This extraordinary collection celebrates the dazzling worldbuilding of Iain M. Banks, one of the most important and influential writers in modern science fiction. Banks created many original drawings detailing the universe of his bestselling Culture novels. Now these illustrations are being published for the very first time in a book that celebrates Banks' grand vision.
Faithfully reproduced from notebooks kept in the 1970s and 80s, these annotated original illustrations depict the ships, habitats, geography, weapons and language of Banks’ Culture series of novels in incredible detail.
This is an essential addition to the collection of any Iain M. Banks fan.
"Banks has created one of the most enduring and endearing visions of the future'" – Guardian
The Culture series:
Consider Phlebas
The Player of Games
Use of Weapons
The State of the Art
Excession
Inversions
Look to Windward
Matter
Surface Detail
The Hydrogen Sonata
What's Inside
Praise
"This rich, sweeping panorama of heroism and folly celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Culture, Banks's far-future semi-utopian society.... The action tumbles along at a dizzying pace, bouncing among a fascinating array of characters and locales. It's easy to see why Banks's fertile, cheerfully nihilistic imagination and vivid prose have made the Culture space operas bestsellers and award favorites."—Publishers Weekly on The Hydrogen Sonata
"One of Banks' best Culture novels to date."—Booklist on The Hydrogen Sonata
"It's fantastically good fun that throws in some big ideas about life, the universe and everything, and like the unabashed leftie that he is, Banks manages to get in there a few sizable shots at unthinking, dogmatic religiosity for good measure."—SciFi Now
"Banks's charming prose and the scale of his imagination continue to delight Culture vultures."—SFX
"The Culture, the post-scarcity, hedonistic, Machiavellian, libertarian, arse-kicking science-fiction society created by the late Iain M. Banks...one of the most enduring and endearing visions of the future."—The Guardian
"Incomparable entertainment, with fascinating and highly original characters, challenging ideas and extrapolations, and dazzling action...sheer delight."—Kirkus Reviews