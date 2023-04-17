This extraordinary collection celebrates the dazzling worldbuilding of Iain M. Banks, one of the most important and influential writers in modern science fiction. Banks created many original drawings detailing the universe of his bestselling Culture novels. Now these illustrations are being published for the very first time in a book that celebrates Banks' grand vision.Faithfully reproduced from notebooks kept in the 1970s and 80s, these annotated original illustrations depict the ships, habitats, geography, weapons and language of Banks’ Culture series of novels in incredible detail.This is an essential addition to the collection of any Iain M. Banks fan.

The Culture series :

Consider Phlebas

The Player of Games

Use of Weapons

The State of the Art

Excession

Inversions

Look to Windward

Matter

Surface Detail

The Hydrogen Sonata