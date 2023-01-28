Free shipping on orders $35+
The Negroni
A Love Affair with a Classic Cocktail
Description
A CENTURY AGO THE COCKTAIL ACHIEVED PERFECTION when, according to legend, Count Camillo Negroni asked his bartender in Florence to stiffen an Americano by replacing the soda water with gin. The world never looked back. With its cosmically simple 1:1:1 ratio, its balance of bitter and sweet, its pleasant kick, its aura of sophistication, the Negroni has bewitched cocktail lovers ever since. Perhaps none more so than Matt Hranek, who intones this love song to his favorite drink and offers a curated collection of recipes, both the classic and dozens of variations, deviations, and delicious reinterpretations.
What's Inside
Praise
“A marvelous ode to one of the world’s most beloved and versatile alcoholic beverages.”
—Cool Hunting
“The Negroni is equal parts love letter and little black book—a passionate and personal tribute to one of the world’s most versatile drinks.”
—Brad Thomas Parsons, author of Bitters, Amaro, and Last Call
“This is one of the best books devoted to a single cocktail I’ve read. It’s beautiful and informative, and, most important, the writing is both deeply opinionated and open-minded and welcoming.”
—Michael Ruhlman, author of The Soul of a Chef and Charcuterie
“Illuminating, irresistible, and eminently useful. It's an absolute treat to be among Matt’s students: follow his lead and you're sure to have a hell of a time. You’ll probably learn something, too.”
—Frank Castronovo Frank Falcinelli
