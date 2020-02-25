Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Tales from the Odyssey, Part 1

by

Giants and Cannibals!
Wonders and Witches!
One Amazing Hero.

Brave Odysseus is far from home, tossed by stormy seas, and cursed by an angry one-eyed giant. If he ever wants to see his family again, he will have to face hungry cannibals, outwit a beautiful witch, and sail past a six-headed serpent. His journey is the ultimate test of endurance and courage.

In this exciting series, best-selling author Mary Pope Osborne retells Homer’s Odyssey, one of the most thrilling adventure stories of all time.

This volume includes:

Book One: The One-Eyed Giant
Book Two: The Land of the Dead
Book Three: Sirens and Sea Monsters




Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Legends, Myths, Fables / Greek & Roman

On Sale: September 11th 2012

Price: $5.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9781423141570

Odyssey