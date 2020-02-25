Tales from the Odyssey, Part 1

Giants and Cannibals!Wonders and Witches!One Amazing Hero.Brave Odysseus is far from home, tossed by stormy seas, and cursed by an angry one-eyed giant. If he ever wants to see his family again, he will have to face hungry cannibals, outwit a beautiful witch, and sail past a six-headed serpent. His journey is the ultimate test of endurance and courage.In this exciting series, best-selling author Mary Pope Osborne retells Homer’s, one of the most thrilling adventure stories of all time.This volume includes:Book One: The One-Eyed GiantBook Two: The Land of the DeadBook Three: Sirens and Sea Monsters