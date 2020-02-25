Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tales from the Odyssey, Part 1
Wonders and Witches!
One Amazing Hero.
Brave Odysseus is far from home, tossed by stormy seas, and cursed by an angry one-eyed giant. If he ever wants to see his family again, he will have to face hungry cannibals, outwit a beautiful witch, and sail past a six-headed serpent. His journey is the ultimate test of endurance and courage.
In this exciting series, best-selling author Mary Pope Osborne retells Homer’s Odyssey, one of the most thrilling adventure stories of all time.
This volume includes:
Book One: The One-Eyed Giant
Book Two: The Land of the Dead
Book Three: Sirens and Sea Monsters
