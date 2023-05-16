Live More, Want Less

Introduction

IS YOUR LIFE out of order? Are your wants and desires getting in the way of happiness? Would you like to get your life in order and find the freedom to live more fully? What, exactly, does getting your life in order mean? Order is not a one-size-fits-all proposition; rather, it’s a personalized journey where you write the itinerary.

Perhaps you feel that your life is leading you rather than the other way around. Or maybe you reach the end of the day feeling overwhelmed and exhausted instead of fulfilled and contented. Perhaps you are yearning for a deeper understanding of life and have trouble pinpointing exactly where to begin. Even with all our modern conveniences, where technology is at our fingertips and material possessions abound, this quest can seem elusive. But it does not have to be. Just as you customize your iPod or Google job search, you can customize how order takes shape in your life, which begins with stripping away the nonessentials. Call it blank slating: setting the foundation for change, creativity, and even enlightenment.

Some of you may view getting organized, time management, or other such buzzwords as restrictive, impossible-to-manage systems that force an unnatural change – but the opposite is true. When you release, simplify, and clear distractions, you open yourself up to an entirely new kind of freedom, movement, and discovery. This way of thinking is contrary to what most people believe about organizing or clutter clearing, and it’s the reason that I was motivated to start a company to answer this need: order. It represents a new starting point, one that begins with asking if you really need and use the things you have. After all, anything can be contained, boxed, or stored; just visit the Container Store or Target to see a whole host of beautiful options.





1 Ritual

THE OLD ADAGE that practice makes permanent is true. Anything that you give consistent attention to over time will become a cemented habit. Yogis know this; they have been practicing the same poses for over two thousand years.

Whirling dervishes know this; they spin with a purpose, the speed of the spin bringing them closer to enlightenment. Christians, Muslims, and Jews know this; they regularly go to a church or mosque or synagogue to worship. But ritual is not always a religious practice. Olympic athletes have a routine of regimented practice and weight training. Opera singers practice scales and arias daily. All of these people share ritual; they practice to make their good habits permanent. And while most of us are not training for a gold medal in ski jump aerials, we each have our own goals to strive for, and those involve consistent effort over time.

The beginning of a new year is usually when people adopt new habits – or, in a more familiar term, make resolutions. They address all the new rituals they will put in place when the calendar page switches over and plan for the new routine to literally take root overnight. But like countless resolution makers before them who have failed and failed again, some annually, they quickly learn that changing a mindset and a way of life does not come with the end of one year and the beginning of the next as if a switch were thrown. Anyone who has started the cabbage soup diet on January 1, then crashed and burned on January 4 can attest to this. Good habits take time; while the beginning of the year is the start of a new daily planner, it does not always equate to the transformation of a new you. The date is arbitrary. In reality, every day presents the opportunity for a fresh start. Recognizing that the underlying theme behind resolution making is flawed is the first step.

Vowing to make swift overnight changes is unrealistic and impossible to sustain. Like a child when his toys are taken away, you approach the weeks like an avaricious little rebel. Instead of setting up a feeling of deprivation that accompanies resolution making, choose to cement a ritual that you can live with, day in and day out. Removing the sense of deprivation will give you a much better chance at succeeding. This subtle shift in thinking is the key to maintaining good habits over time. New Year’s resolutions do not work. The only annual resolution to make is resolving not to make them at all.

THE WAY

Lose the all-or-nothing mentality that resolutions engender; instead, practice daily rituals that slowly take root over time.

DAILY PRACTICES





2 Procrastinators, Read This First

IT’S 10 A.M. on a Monday morning, and I am cleaning my desk from top to bottom. On the surface this looks like a productive use of my time. But I am a writer on deadline. Now, I generally love deadlines; it is how I earn my living. The “assignment” as starting gun usually motivates me – but not today. Instead of organizing the thoughts in my mind, I am organizing the files on my desk. Telling myself that it is easier to work in an orderly environment, I put off my assignment, opting to do something more enjoyable – and more tangible – than the necessary project at hand.

Making a conscious choice to do something more pleasurable over a less-pleasurable task is the definition of procrastination. My inner procrastinator has won temporarily, convincing my inner writer that a neater desk will make the process easier. For now, my inner writer waits outside the office as comfortable-avoidance mode sets in. When I procrastinate, I organize – unlike most people, who opt to surf the net, sort laundry, or phone a friend to put off life’s sticky matters for a few more minutes or hours. Regardless of what you’re procrastinating about or how you do so, the result is the same: avoiding what needs to be done. And while these little sidetracks cause instant gratification, they often create more trouble later.

Ultimately, procrastinators feel even more pressured and frustrated for having delayed the inevitable.

Procrastination studies say that the relief is only a temporary fix. Ultimately, procrastinators feel even more pressured and frustrated for having delayed the inevitable. Procrastination also puts off productivity and accomplishment. Take my situation. With only two hours left to complete my assignment, my inner writer has reappeared and is growing increasingly uncomfortable. She is back – and she is not alone. My inner organizer has joined her, quickly remedying the situation with a stern reprimand and a door slam. Now fully present in both writing and organizing modes, I am relieved to be doing, not avoiding. My inner organizer urges me on, promising a tasty little reward. The sooner the assignment gets done, the sooner I can return to a more pleasurable task, like rearranging my e-mail files or rotating my winter sweaters. This reward is enough to keep me going through the morning!

THE WAY

Understand that procrastination is an avoidance behavior whereby a more pleasant task is selected over a less-pleasant task that brings relief in the short term but creates more mental anxiety and physical stress in the longer term.

DAILY PRACTICES





3 Do Not Delay Your Decisions with Clutter

A NEW CLIENT tells me that he is really good at organizing: He has every box, bin, and storage bag available. He has sorted, stored, and categorized every aspect of his life: his papers from high school are in one corner, his family photos are in another corner, and his tax files from the early ’80s were recently moved under the kitchen table. He has no problem with clutter. He knows where everything is. As I am left wondering why Mr. Organized needs me, he explains the purpose of his call. Moving around all those neatly labeled boxes and bins has become difficult, and he wants help moving some of his tidy boxes to one of his storage units. Aha! The clutter plot thickens. He has more than one storage unit, a common trait of hoarders.

Having the confidence to begin making decisions means choosing action versus inaction.

I go to his house and find a maze of Rubbermaid bins lining the walls of every room and hallway. He is indeed super organized, but he is super cluttered at the same time – a true organizer’s dilemma. Everything is sorted and labeled to perfection, but he has fallen victim to the biggest culprit of organizing: he has created piles and piles of delayed decisions. He has simply relocated his clutter from room to room, from box to box, and eliminated nothing. I can appreciate the hours of work it took to get this system arranged, but I am certain that most of what he has stored is unnecessary. I know this in the pit of my stomach. Like when your best friend asks advice about lending her boyfriend of two weeks a thousand dollars, you just know it is wrong.

Mr. Organized has only put his work on pause. He continues to ignore the years of decisions that should have been made: articles meant to be read, untried work-out plans, letters needing answering … the list goes on. Consider all the decisions you make, from choosing a career to choosing a movie. Making decisions is part of life. We make them all the time. And they require focus, forethought, and assessment of personal goals. Having the confidence to begin making decisions means choosing action versus inaction. Conversely, clutter is the antithesis of decision making. When we decide to do nothing, clutter piles up. Clutter management is a process free of editorializing. Clutter will go wherever we tell it to go.

Mr. Organized has actively stored his clutter, but he has not dealt with it. He did take the first and most necessary step: recognizing that something had to change. And although his solution to move boxes to another location is faulty, he has made an appropriate decision to look for a different way to manage his piles. And you can do the same. Eliminating a junk drawer, junk closet, or even a full storage unit with unknown contents is a good way to measure if you are eliminating clutter or simply storing it.

Often what holds us back is the guilt we feel about letting something go. But the items that we store and move from place to place are often of no use and arguably impossible to find. Employ the lens of “use it or lose it” to determine what needs to go first. Another common excuse is thinking that something will be needed in the future. Follow that line of reasoning by asking these hard questions and answering them truthfully:

THE WAY

Practice active decision making, and become emboldened by the power you have over your stuff. Once you flip from passive to active mode, you will be able to live simply with less clutter.

DAILY PRACTICES





4 Remove the Obstacles

AT 32, CYNDI became the vice president of one of the country’s most prestigious public-relations firms. She made a lot of sacrifices to get there – going without vacations, family, kids, even a pet. She had little time for anything but climbing the corporate ladder. When she was let go rather unceremoniously as a result of company layoffs, no one was more shocked than Cyndi.

It was the first day back from the long Labor Day Weekend, and although her workday had started almost an hour earlier, she was summoned to the executive wing at 8 a.m. over what she assumed was the next pending public relations crisis. But a publicity crisis wasn’t the problem; Cyndi was being fired. In minutes, her life had changed. She went from being the girl with the keys to the executive office to being escorted out of the building with her Rolodex and a picture of her with the president of the company. Her former assistant later sent Cyndi the contents of her fifteen-year career in several boxes, which now lined the hallway of her classic-four apartment.

After a bit of soul searching, she was ready to get back to work, and she decided it would have to be on her terms. She could not handle the powerlessness she had felt after her layoff. But Cyndi could not get started in her job search. In four months she had done little other than locate the packed Rolodex and place it atop those bulky office boxes – past reminders that she bumped into every time she walked in and out of her apartment. It was no wonder that she was unable to see her future. Obstacles can be challenging, but according to Ganesha, the ancient Hindu god of success – the elephantine deity frequently seen at the entrance of Indian restaurants – these obstacles are often placed to stop and make us think about where we are going. Cyndi was stuck and was not going to go anywhere until she dealt with those boxes that were literally and symbolically impeding her path. It was time for her and Ganesha to get together for a thoughtful review.

Over the next few weeks, although it was painful, she sorted through the boxes and the remnants of her corporate career, among them annual reports, pictures from the company picnic, and the yearly accolades for service. She began with 20 boxes, and by the time she had dealt with every piece of paper and every emotion associated with it, she was left with only two that held relevant content. Eighteen of those boxes were associated with her past, not her future, and they had to go. To celebrate, she invited a few close friends for a paper-shredding party; they said a proper good-bye to the old career and toasted a new era. Then Cyndi purchased a fancy new filing cabinet and several shiny white hanging folders in which to place the still-useful tools from her former work life. She was finally beginning to see her new path – and a clear hallway.

THE WAY

Leaving something behind can be difficult, especially when it is not your choice. Knowing that each step in our lives better prepares us for the next step can help turn a disappointment into a springboard for greater success.

DAILY PRACTICES





5 The Law of Subtraction

SOME MIGHT CALL me a self-improvement junkie; I love taking workshops, believe in astrology and numerology, practice yoga, and often buy books on how to be a better businessperson. So when Oprah lauded the latest sensation, The Secret, as I was taking a tele-class on the law of attraction, I knew that there was no coincidence. After all, I have read The Celestine Prophecy and believe as strongly as James Redfield – and Sigmund Freud before him – that in life there simply are no coincidences. Everything happens for a reason.

This open approach has not only boosted my awareness but also made me receptive to new philosophies. It is no coincidence that attraction – the latest installment in self-improvement – came to me as if I had, yes, attracted it. As I penned in the dates for the weekly seminar into my datebook, I noticed that it coincided twice with my bimonthly meditation class, and while I did not want to pass up the opportunity to attract the next best thing in my life, I also did not want to jeopardize the progress my chi had made. Though my Zen master instructed that suffering was part of existence, I was not certain that this qualified. I was schedule conflicted and wondered if I had become a self-improvement magnet. To attract, I would have to do the opposite: subtract. Luckily, the first class was not a conflict; I was able to join my fellow classmates on an attraction conference call.

The timing can be tricky, but abundance waits for no man.

Our first assignment was to create a gratitude list. Mine was lengthy: my patient husband and energetic toddler and a career that allows to me spend time with both, our cozy urban apartment and its cool furnishings. … I was really rolling by the time I included the latest season of Project Runway and my shiny new MacBook computer. This exercise made me wonder if I had room in my life to attract anything else. Perhaps even this class was too much? The instructor taught my fellow callers and me that the world is abundant with opportunities. But we all signed up for more, more of everything. When you believe in abundance, you know there are no shortages. Like Jell-o, there is always room for more. This philosophy is especially effective when talking yourself out of buying another perfect little black dress that you convince yourself you will never find again. My attraction teachings reassure me that I can indeed find another perfect little black dress and to walk out of the store with confidence.

THE WAY

Self-improvement evolves, at times adding a new practice and at other times eliminating what no longer works. Keeping an open mind to knowledge in all of its forms will open you up to unforeseen growth opportunities.

DAILY PRACTICES





6 Possession Obsession

EVERY CARD PLAYER has a “tell” – a twitch or a smile or some other subtle movement that lets you know that the player is bluffing and gives you all the information you need to win a hand. When “Filene” from Brooklyn calls, I am ready to listen to her specific project, but what I am really listening for is her “tell.”

She explains she needed to call after finding my website online. Filene is a self-proclaimed shopaholic, which she shares with me proudly. Most good shoppers are proud of their skills, telling you about a designer bag snatched from the grasp of another Loehmann’s customer or an Armani pantsuit scooped up for 40 percent off at the Barney’s warehouse sale. These clever shoppers have refined a societal art, and Filene is clearly one of them. But within five minutes of our phone call, I realize that she never played poker; if she did, she did not play very well. “I read in an article that you are a recovering shopaholic,” she says. “It is really hard for me to make this call, but talking makes me feel better already. I have already started taking your advice. I have been really good this week, and I haven’t purchased anything new … this week.”

And there it is, the tell – it’s Tuesday. The tell does its job, helping me to determine that Filene is a shopaholic. Shopaholics are always looking for a deal, a coupon, or a discount. Why do you think DSW has a frequent-shopper card? Shopping is reward based, and Filene is looking for a similar pat on the back after spotting my recent online special. Her current restraint only leads me to believe that a couple of days prior, she was ensconced in the clearance rack at her local T.J. Maxx store. I am immediately suspicious of her sudden need to reform. This impulsive decision making could be what makes her a good shopper, but she could simply be looking for a new way to spend money.

“Can I buy anything new for your visit?” she asks. “Maybe a few hangers … shoe boxes … organizers … anything?” This conversation leads me to believe that decluttering is not her goal; Filene simply wants an excuse to buy more stuff. She is obsessed with possession – and in the process she has purchased me, a brand-new organizer.

THE WAY

Take a break from spending by buying only what you absolutely need and only when you absolutely need it. Differentiating between thoughtful purchasing and frivolous amassing is the barometer for measuring shopping’s hold over you.

DAILY PRACTICES





7 Contain Yourself

CLIENTS OFTEN ASK me: What do I need to do before your visit? Should I straighten up? Run to the Container Store? Buy more space bags? The overwhelming desire to reorganize always comes with the hidden agenda of purchasing new things. When you think about it, how do you really know what containers you’ll need if you don’t know what you’ll be containing? The Container Store is my favorite place on earth; it is nirvana for the organizer, but it is a retailer, designed to sell and make money. And how they make money is to create a need for the prettiest shoe storage boxes to house your fifty or one hundred pairs of shoes.

But the question we need to be asking is not in what do I store my fifty pairs of shoes but why do I have fifty pairs of shoes to begin with? Do you need fifty or one hundred pairs of anything, really? Sure, we can contain anything; there is a box, bin, or file cabinet to house everything – from the sublime (a CD binder that allows you to ditch those dreadful CD towers and all those pesky plastic jewel cases) to the ridiculous (a gift-wrap work station; who gives that many gifts?). And this is the case for most organizing; we see an opportunity to upgrade our stuff by buying a different kind of stuff: organizing stuff. We fall into the same cycle, putting our consumerism into action – which is how we ended up with all this clutter in the first place.

For example, for a local magazine piece on a home makeover, I put out a call to my community website clients regarding interest, and the e-mails and phone calls flooded in. And virtually everyone asked, “Will you buy all the stuff we need to make over the room?” Most people think, “Make my stuff look prettier” when they should be thinking, “I need to pare down, not rearrange it better.” We all have too much stuff. This is a well-studied topic. One survey found that, on average, people only use about 10 percent of their wardrobes – and I suspect for women it might be even less. And how many rent storage units to store offseason clothing? So let’s readjust our thinking when it comes to organizing by first containing yourself and then containing your stuff. Only when you have paired down to the essentials should you head to the store. Your slimmed-down pile of stuff will dictate its own needs.

THE WAY

In our consumerist society, the inclination is to purchase to make things better when more purchasing actually creates disorganization. Instead of increasing your storage, decrease your stuff.





8 The Not-So-Instant Makeover

A JENNY CRAIG commercial advertises “Lose 20 Pounds for $20.” This advertising message convinces us that the instant fix is possible. We watch ambush makeovers, total house renovations, and millionaire matchmaking, which change people’s lives in one episode. Our time-pressed society has a time limit for these renovations to reach completion. A British nanny, a confrontational chef, or a genius life coach makes your house, your body, or your life perfect. However, real life is nothing like so-called reality television. If it were, overnight we all could look like Heidi Klum, design like Jonathan Adler, and cook like Bobby Flay.

Still, TV makes all this seem possible. We intuitively know this but still resolve on January 1 to eat nothing but celery and train for a marathon, even though the brownies you just made are not going to disappear on their own. Every time we think of change, we plan for the extreme makeover. For example, my brother Joe, whom I call “Yo-Yo,” is diligent about going to the gym, watching his calories, and attending Weight Watchers meetings. When he falls off the wagon, he then yo-yos and goes on an insane three-day diet that is so detailed in its timing, it is nearly impossible to follow. On this diet he eats metabolically balanced foods — such as vanilla yogurt, two ounces of meat, peanut butter, and small pieces of fruit — at specific intervals throughout the day.

Real transformation does not take place overnight or in an hour or instantly; it must be cultivated and worked on daily.