Owling
Enter the World of the Mysterious Birds of the Night
From Hedwig, the Snowy Owl of Harry Potter fame, to Winnie-the-Pooh’s beloved friend Owl, this wide-eyed bird of the night has found its way into young hearts and imaginations everywhere. Owling invites young readers into the world of real-life owls, to learn about their fascinating behaviors and abilities.
Wildlife photojournalist and nature educator Mark Wilson presents a one-of-a-kind look into the mysterious lives of these distinctive birds. Dramatic images of the 19 owl species of North America nesting, flying, hunting, and catching prey are accompanied by information about the birds’ silent flight, remarkable eyes and ears, haunting calls, and fascinating night life. Kids will learn how to spot owls; identify their calls, plumage, and pellets; and even carry on a hooting conversation with a nearby owl.
“Owls are incredible birds and Mark Wilson’s book does a wonderful job introducing these fascinating creatures to the next generation.” — David Mizejewski, Naturalist and TV Host, National Wildlife Federation
“A delightful and educational introduction to the world of owls and owling that is sure to engage the interest of young readers.” — Deane Lewis, founder of owlpages.com
“Mysterious owls are no longer a mystery! Kids — and adults — will love this book.” — Gary Clayton, president, Mass Audubon
“Owling is the perfect introduction to the mysterious world of owls for curious kids (and their parents).” — Scott Weidensaul, author and cofounder of Project SNOWstorm
