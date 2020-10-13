Mark Wilson
Mark Wilson is first and foremost a famous magician, who the New York Times has recognized as “probably the nation’s leading authority on magic.” He is also the hugely successful author of numerous kits and books devoted to instruction in the magical arts including Complete Course in Magic (Revised Ed.). Additionally, has made countless guest appearances throughout his career on every major TV talk show in the country. Mark Wilson resides in southern California.Read More
By the Author
Mark Wilson's Complete Course in Magic
The ultimate book of magic for kids from a world-famous magician, complete with photographs for easy to follow instructions. From one of the world's premier…