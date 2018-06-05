Discover the keys to a long life and optimal health at any age in this practical wellness guide and cookbook–with simple 7-ingredient recipes.



Experts in food and medicine have been looking to a plant-based diet as the most holistic, effective, and universal path to health, especially when it comes to aging. This guide provides a comprehensive roadmap to staying vital and living a long life — using plant-based cuisine and simple daily self-care rituals that boost health and support healthy functioning in the body.



Written by vegan chef Mark Reinfeld and naturopathic doctor Ashley Boudet, with expert oversight from physician and author Michael Klaper, MD, each chapter in The Ultimate Age-Defying Plan describes one aspect of the human body–including mental sharpness and neurological health, cardiovascular health, bone health, eye and vision, digestive health, and protection against major diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and certain forms of cancer. They delve into the nutrients, food, and self-care practices necessary for healing and aiding this area of the self, including a list of recipes specifically targeted toward that area. Chef Mark’s easy-to-prepare recipes are all seven ingredients or less, allowing readers to go vegan without stress.

