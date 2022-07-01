Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Grow Great Vegetables in Massachusetts
Grow Great Vegetables in Massachusetts

by Marie Iannotti

On Sale

Apr 16, 2019

Page Count

244 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781604698831

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Vegetables

Description

Get the Inside Dirt, Massachusetts!

Grow Great Vegetables in Massachusetts is the ultimate guide to growing food in the Bay State! This must-have guide to growing vegetables, fruits, and herbs provides you with insider advice on climate zones, average frost dates, and growing season details. Information includes details on sun, soil, fertilizer, mulch, water, and the best varieties for your region. A garden planning section helps with design and crop rotation, and monthly lists explain what to do from January through December. In-depth profiles of fifty best edibles help ensure a can’t-miss harvest.
 

What's Inside

Grow Great Vegetables State-By-State