The Year-Round Vegetable Gardener Wall Calendar 2024
On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518869

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Vegetables

Description

Yes, you can garden all year long—wherever you live, whatever your climate. 
From Niki Jabbour, gardening expert and author of the award-winning book The Year-Round Vegetable Gardener, this calendar takes you through every month of the year by combining gorgeous, full-color photographs with projects and tips for getting the most from your garden. Build a cold frame to extend your harvest into the depths of winter. Learn succession planting for a continuous supply of your favorite vegetables. And manage your warm-weather bounty: Avoid being overrun by summer squash by cooking the delicate, delicious blossoms (try them battered and pan-fried). For gardeners, it’s a year of inspiration and practical advice. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.


 

