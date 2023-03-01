The Year-Round Vegetable Gardener Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Yes, you can garden all year long—wherever you live, whatever your climate.

From Niki Jabbour, gardening expert and author of the award-winning book The Year-Round Vegetable Gardener, this calendar takes you through every month of the year by combining gorgeous, full-color photographs with projects and tips for getting the most from your garden. Build a cold frame to extend your harvest into the depths of winter. Learn succession planting for a continuous supply of your favorite vegetables. And manage your warm-weather bounty: Avoid being overrun by summer squash by cooking the delicate, delicious blossoms (try them battered and pan-fried). For gardeners, it’s a year of inspiration and practical advice. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.





