Nobody's Child

Marie Balter's courageous story of hope and healing has inspired millions around the country. After spending the first twenty years of her adult life in a mental hospital, she gradually emerged from the terror of the back wards, eventually to attend graduate school at Harvard University and become a leading champion for the mentally ill.
Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology / Mental Health

On Sale: June 21st 1992

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9780201608168

Trade Paperback
