Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Marie Balter
Marie Balter, M.Ed. is a writer, lecturer, and advocate for the mentally ill. She is the winner of America's Award, “the ordinary person's Medal of Honor.” Richard Katz, Ph.D. clinical psychologist and anthropologist, is the author of Boiling Energy: Community Healing among the Kalahari Kung. He teaches full time at Saskatchewan Indian Federated College in Canada, and at Harvard Medical School.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Nobody's Child
Marie Balter's courageous story of hope and healing has inspired millions around the country. After spending the first twenty years of her adult life in…