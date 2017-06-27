Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Marie Balter

Marie Balter, M.Ed. is a writer, lecturer, and advocate for the mentally ill. She is the winner of America's Award, “the ordinary person's Medal of Honor.” Richard Katz, Ph.D. clinical psychologist and anthropologist, is the author of Boiling Energy: Community Healing among the Kalahari Kung. He teaches full time at Saskatchewan Indian Federated College in Canada, and at Harvard Medical School.
