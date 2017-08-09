Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette
Meet Molly Bruno, the real-life prayer warrior who inspired the character “Miss Clara” in the film War Room. Learn from Molly how to pray boldly, with audacity, believing that nothing is impossible for God. Start reading a free excerpt now, "The Recipe for Audacious Faith."
Praise
Listen to Marie Armenia's tribute song to her mother, the audacious Molly Bruno, below. This is a mother’s song to her child and the perfect song for Mother's Day. We're giving you a sneak peek before Marie releases this on iTunes.
The Audacious Molly Bruno
Amazing Stories from the Life of a Powerful Woman of Prayer
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Prayer
On Sale: April 17th 2018
Price: $1.99 / $2.99 (CAD)
Page Count: 272
ISBN-13: 9781546033196
