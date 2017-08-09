"I absolutely loved Ms. Clara in the movie, War Room. She was spunky and direct, smart and funny. She had a way with people. Even when I watched the movie, I wondered what kind of mother she might have been, and what kind of children she might have reared. Can you imagine my excitement when I discovered that her daughter was my neighbor? The character Ms. Clara was inspired by Marie's mom, Molly Bruno. I've had the privilege of meeting Marie, seeing Molly's Bible (the one Ms. Clara held in War Room), and hearing about Molly. What an incredible life and great example of a woman who loved her Lord and lived for His good pleasure.

I am not surprised in the least that Marie's book, inspired by her mother, Molly, is filled with wisdom, candor, humor (lots of humor) and treasurable insight. Every pastor's wife, ministry leader, wife and mother will be grateful for Marie's book. I hope to use it myself in mentoring relationships. I can't help but smile as I think about Mrs. Molly's advancing the kingdom even though she's left us and gone "home." Thank you, Marie for giving us these stories."