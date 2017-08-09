Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Marie Armenia
MARIE ARMENIA, the daughter of Molly Bruno, has traveled the country as a singer/songwriter and keynote women’s retreat speaker. As a pastor’s wife for many years, she has always had a heart to serve God’s people in any way possible. She is the former producer, writer and on-air hostess of “The Marie Show,” a TV broadcast for women, which aired on seven Christian TV stations in the northeast. She is the author of more than 400 magazine articles and various columns for Lifeway magazines and Mature Living. Marie currently writes a monthly humor column for Mature Living. She also writes for several other faith-based publications.Read More
By the Author
The Audacious Molly Bruno
Meet Molly Bruno, the real-life prayer warrior who inspired the character "Miss Clara" in the film War Room. Learn from Molly how to pray boldly,…