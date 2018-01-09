God is for Real, a new book from author of the best-seller Heaven is for Real, addresses soul-searching questions about God, likeWhat is God like? Why are things the way they are in spite of who God is?
If Todd’s first book, Heaven Is for Real, was about the then and there of heaven, God is for Real is about the here and now on earth:
Why are there are so many hypocritical church people? Why do Christians make such a big deal about the cross? Why doesn’t God seem to answer our biggest prayers?
People are tired of pat answers offered up in churchy language explaining away their questions; we want the down-and-dirty truth. What bothers us about life and faith is real and gritty. We need a plain-spoken voice to offer God’s answers to difficult struggles and painful doubts.
Todd charges into these subjects with a fireman’s courage, a small-town friend’s vulnerability, and a local pastor’s compassion. He helps articulate the questions people have, then gives them relevant biblical wisdom for taking their next steps in faith.
God is ready to meet you! Are you ready to meet Him?
Praise
"Pain can feel like a prison... a dead end from which there is neither relief nor escape. GOD IS FOR REAL unveils its potential to open doors to crucial conversations about God and with God. Not simplistic answers, but the raw realities of hope in the midst of hurt."—Wayne Schmidt, general superintendent of The Wesleyan Church and author of Surrender
"Here it is... tough questions that most people run around in their mind but are afraid to ask! The responses to these questions are not the typical pat answers. It is a powerful weave of personal experience, honest and authentic wrestling with the questions, and a fresh look at scripture to find the answers. I found myself quickly turning the page to the next... it is compelling, thoughtful, new insight, and made me love God even more."—Jo Anne Lyon, ambassador, general superintendent Emerita of The Wesleyan Church, and founder of World Hope International
"Pastor Todd Burpo does it again! I'll never forget my heart being ripped out as I read through the pages of Heaven is for Real. Here we are again in GOD IS FOR REAL discovering more practical truths about living with eternity in mind. Like many things God does in our lives we have an experience first and our understanding has to catch up. If Heaven is for Real captured your heart like it did mine, GOD IS FOR REAL will equip you to learn why."—Marcus Mecum, pastor of Seven Hills Church
"With GOD IS FOR REAL, Todd Burpo creates a powerful guide to life's FAQs about God, faith and hope. Anyone who has lingering questions about God, His plan and what it means for your life will find the answers you've been seeking in this book!"—DeVon Franklin, New York Times bestselling author and producer of Miracles From Heaven
"Heaven is for Real told the story so simply about the greatest mystery of all, Heaven, and opened my eyes to the joy and wonder that awaits us. In GOD IS FOR REAL, Todd Burpo again takes difficult subjects and through his own life lessons makes them seem simple, always leading us and pointing us to the loving God that created us and opening our eyes to His glory."—Korie Robertson, reality television star
Praise for HEAVEN IS FOR REAL:
"A beautifully written glimpse into heaven that will encourage those who doubt and thrill those who believe."—Ron Hall, coauthor of SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME