PRAYING FOR AMERICA encourages readers to spend 40 days asking God to do His will in and to bless America.





Each chapter includes an inspiring story demonstrating the power of faith in the life of our nation, a prayer, and a relevant passage of Scripture to biblically ground those prayers. In these increasingly divided times leading up to the 2020 election, PRAYING FOR AMERICA will serve as a very necessary resource to Christian readers. Dr. Jeffress, with his wide platform, is the perfect author to lead this charge.



