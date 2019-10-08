Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Praying for America
40 Inspiring Stories and Prayers for Our Nation
PRAYING FOR AMERICA encourages readers to spend 40 days asking God to do His will in and to bless America.
Each chapter includes an inspiring story demonstrating the power of faith in the life of our nation, a prayer, and a relevant passage of Scripture to biblically ground those prayers. In these increasingly divided times leading up to the 2020 election, PRAYING FOR AMERICA will serve as a very necessary resource to Christian readers. Dr. Jeffress, with his wide platform, is the perfect author to lead this charge.
