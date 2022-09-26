Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
The Breathwork Companion
Unlock the Healing Power of Breathing
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 17, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
This practical, accessible breathwork guide delivers a complete program of exercises, inspiring true stories, prompts, and more to give readers the skills they need to build and maintain a healing breath practice.
Imagine having a powerful wellness tool at your fingertips. A tool to keep you calm, increase energy, clarify your thinking, release muscle tightness—even give you a youthful glow. A tool that enhances and improves physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health and well-being, always at the ready whenever you need it. It’s not some miracle app. It’s your breath. And all you need to do is learn how to harness its power—its innate wisdom—which is exactly what Margaret Townsend, who has been a practicing breathwork facilitator for 30 years, teaches readers in The Breathwork Companion.
We learn the best ways to wake the body up in the morning and tune it down at night. How to strengthen the mind-body connection to boost the immune system and decrease inflammation. How to help with specific emotions including anger, fear, anxiety, worry, sadness, grief, fatigue, and stress. How to increase self-compassion and find a calmer, more balanced, steady state. Even how to breathe better while wearing a face mask.
The breath is one of our greatest natural resources. Given that we inhale and exhale roughly 20,000 times a day, we have countless opportunities to make the most of it. Here’s how to start.
Imagine having a powerful wellness tool at your fingertips. A tool to keep you calm, increase energy, clarify your thinking, release muscle tightness—even give you a youthful glow. A tool that enhances and improves physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health and well-being, always at the ready whenever you need it. It’s not some miracle app. It’s your breath. And all you need to do is learn how to harness its power—its innate wisdom—which is exactly what Margaret Townsend, who has been a practicing breathwork facilitator for 30 years, teaches readers in The Breathwork Companion.
We learn the best ways to wake the body up in the morning and tune it down at night. How to strengthen the mind-body connection to boost the immune system and decrease inflammation. How to help with specific emotions including anger, fear, anxiety, worry, sadness, grief, fatigue, and stress. How to increase self-compassion and find a calmer, more balanced, steady state. Even how to breathe better while wearing a face mask.
The breath is one of our greatest natural resources. Given that we inhale and exhale roughly 20,000 times a day, we have countless opportunities to make the most of it. Here’s how to start.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“Conscious breathing is the ultimate chill pill—minus the pill. Margaret Townsend makes it available to all in this thoughtful, clear guide. I can’t think of anyone who would not benefit from this book.” —Frank Lipman, MD, Author of The New Rules of Aging Well
“This book will change your life. It is thorough and artistic and comprehensively covers the many facets of breathing, which is the most important thing we do. I am excited to share it with all my students.”—Judith Kravitz, Founder and Developer of Transformational Breath
“A veritable encyclopedia of breath experiences that will form the basis of daily practices that renew and revitalize, inviting you to pick and choose what best fits your body and lifestyle. Let this book accompany you on a journey of self-discovery and change the way you experience life, every breath along the way.”—Jim Morningstar, PHD, Director of The Therapeutic Breathwork Training Program