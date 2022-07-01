Description

This practical, accessible breathwork guide delivers a complete program of exercises, inspiring true stories, prompts, and more to give readers the skills they need to build and maintain a healing breath practice.



Imagine having a powerful wellness tool at your fingertips. A tool to keep you calm, increase energy, clarify your thinking, release muscle tightness—even give you a youthful glow. A tool that enhances and improves physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health and well-being, always at the ready whenever you need it. It’s not some miracle app. It’s your breath. And all you need to do is learn how to harness its power—its innate wisdom—which is exactly what Margaret Townsend, who has been a practicing breathwork facilitator for 30 years, teaches readers in The Breathwork Companion.



We learn the best ways to wake the body up in the morning and tune it down at night. How to strengthen the mind-body connection to boost the immune system and decrease inflammation. How to help with specific emotions including anger, fear, anxiety, worry, sadness, grief, fatigue, and stress. How to increase self-compassion and find a calmer, more balanced, steady state. Even how to breathe better while wearing a face mask.



The breath is one of our greatest natural resources. Given that we inhale and exhale roughly 20,000 times a day, we have countless opportunities to make the most of it. Here’s how to start.