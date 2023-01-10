Margaret Townsend has been a practicing breathwork facilitator since 1993, teaching individual and group breathwork sessions. She is also a certified Hakomi mindful somatic psychotherapy practitioner, and is trained in mindful self-compassion, qigong, and nonviolent communication, with a background in dance, yoga, and fitness and a thirty-year meditation practice. Townsend is an affiliate member of the Global Professional Breathwork Alliance who received her breathwork certification from Judith Kravitz, founder of the Transformational Breath Foundation. She lives in Portland, Oregon.