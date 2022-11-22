Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
The Girl With All the Gifts
Description
In the ruins of civilization, a young girl’s kindness and capacity for love will either save humanity — or wipe it out in this USA Today bestselling thriller Joss Whedon calls “heartfelt, remorseless, and painfully human.”
Melanie is a very special girl. Dr Caldwell calls her “our little genius.”
Every morning, Melanie waits in her cell to be collected for class. When they come for her, Sergeant keeps his gun pointed at her while two of his people strap her into the wheelchair. She thinks they don’t like her. She jokes that she won’t bite, but they don’t laugh.
What's Inside
Praise
"Original, thrilling and powerful."—The Guardian
"Unique and terrifying."—Booklist
"An instant favorite."—Boing Boing
"A great read that takes hold of you and doesn't let go."—John Ajvide Lindqvist, author of LET THE RIGHT ONE IN
"Heartfelt, remorseless and painfully human...as fresh as it is terrifying. A jewel."—Joss Whedon
"If you only read one novel this year, make sure it's this one, it's amazing."—Martina Cole
"One of the more imaginative and ingenious additions to the dystopian canon."—Kirkus
"...a brilliant work of science fiction, but even people who never read science fiction should absolutely read this one."—io9.com
"A modern classic for the horror genre."—Book Riot